Juniata, Nebraska, resident Archie Irvin Sonder, 81, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, with family present 4-6 p.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation, Hastings.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, July 23, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with Rev. Terry Krueger officiating. Burial to follow with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Archie was born August 11, 1940, to Irvin and Helen (Krugman) Sonder in Verdigre, Nebraska. He graduated from Verdigre High School in 1958.
After graduation, Archie joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country from 1958-1962.
Archie married Jeanette Lobbins on May 13, 1972, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Archie was a transport driver for Metz Baking Co until his retirement in 2006.
After his retirement, he enjoyed working for Hastings Parks and Recreation mowing and maintaining the city’s parks and ballfields. He also found time driving grain trucks for local farmers during harvest.
Archie loved the open air and riding his beloved Honda Gold Wing. He also spent time camping in his motor home and fishing.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Falk.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Sonder; children and spouses, Mike Sonder, Kathy Docken, Jeff and Vivian Sonder, Sherrie and Jeff Tordoff; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
