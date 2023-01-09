Ardith May Warner passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on the morning of January 3rd, 2023.
Ardith May Warner passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on the morning of January 3rd, 2023.
Ardie was born in Beatrice, Nebraska to Vera and Lester Reed in 1946.
She graduated from Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, in 1968 with a BS in Art Education. She taught at Adams Central High School until 1990. While at Adams Central, she attended Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a Masters of Art Education and a Masters of Curriculum Development. In addition to teaching, she owned and operated an art gallery, The Gallery on the Mall, in Hastings until 1989.
She and Chuck Warner were married in Massachusetts on March 8, 1990. They lived in the Boston area, then moved to The Woodlands, Texas and then to Overland Park, Kansas. In 1996,
Ardie was recognized as the Texas State Elementary Art Teacher of the Year. Her teaching and warm and loving personality impacted her students in many ways. After a total of 33 years, Ardie retired from teaching in 2001. After Chuck retired in 2015, they moved to Omaha to be closer to family.
Ardie was outgoing and easily made many friends everywhere she lived. She was known for her beautiful smile and joyful laughter. She enjoyed doing her own art but also enjoyed going to art museums with Chuck. Ardie had several dogs over her lifetime and she was especially fond of her two dachshunds, Coco and Dolly. Traveling was something Ardie really enjoyed and they traveled to many places.
Ardie was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Lester and her infant brother, Lamar. She is survived by her husband Chuck, step-daughter, Mindy and her husband Tim Reed and grandchildren Abby, Maggie, and Charlie and many beloved cousins.
The memorial service was Monday, January 9th in the Chapel at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave, Omaha, NE 68154
