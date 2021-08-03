Ardyce M. Burge, 91, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Service will be Friday, August 6, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Thursday, August 5, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary with family present from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Ardyce Mae (Reis) Burge was born July 1, 1930, at the Glasco Hospital, Hastings NE to Frank and Minnie (Gartner) Reis of rural Blue Hill. The family moved to the Reis farm near Ayr in 1939. She attended the Batin School, Webster, Co., Science Ridge School and graduated from Roseland High School, both in Adams County in 1947. She married Calvin L. Burge September 25, 1948 at Rural Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hastings. Five children were born to this union – Clinton, Rex, Diana, Janelle and Robin. Their early years were spent in Ayr, Kearney, Topeka, KS, Minden and in 1960 moved to Blue Hill where they raised their family. She was the bookkeeper for Burge & Son Motors & C-L School Buses.
She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church, was a member and officer of WELCA and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 176, P.E.O. Chapter W, Blue Hill Chamber of Commerce, now the Community Club.
After Cal and Ardyce retired, Ardyce enjoyed her time with friends “at coffee.” She liked to keep her scrapbooks and family books, to read, attend all the Blue Hill sporting events, NE volleyball and anything involving her children or grandchildren.
In May 2018 when her kidney disease had advanced she started dialysis at the DaVita Center in Hastings with her son Clint or daughter-in-law Terry taking her to Hastings and her 3 daughters taking her home. She still enjoyed activities, services and Sunday School at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
She is survived by sons, Clint (Terry) Burge of Blue Hill, and Rex (Anita) Burge of Grant; daughters, Diana (Bruce) Domeier of Sutton, Janelle (Rob) Lambie of Hastings, and Robin (Dick) Gilbert of Clay Center; grandchildren, Carmen ( Mark) King, Krystal (Pat) Vaughn, Nick (Sarah) Burge, Christopher Burge, Timothy (Anna) Burge, Trisha (Randy) Dietz, Renae (Chad) Hart, Brock (Brandee) Domeier, Kiley Domeier, Amy ( Dave) Stevens, Mitch (Abby) Lambie, Jeremy (Erin) VanBoening, Simon (Susan) VanBoening, Josh ( Stacey) VanBoening; step-grandchildren, Jason (Vicki) Gilbert, Melissa (Brian) Stolley, Danielle (Matt) Anderson; 34 great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wilbur Reis of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Shirley Allen (Bob Tharp)of Hastings; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin Burge; brothers and sister-in-laws, Ryal (Virginia) Reis, Franklin (Ruby) Reis, Janet Reis; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Ron (Sharon) Burge, Marcie (Gene) Coutts, Donna (Paul) Goedert, Wanda (Lee) Wright, Vern Allen; great-grandson, Cody Ruegge; niece, Rhonda Cox and nephew, Eddie Doyle.
