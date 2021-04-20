Arland R. Edgren, 79, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at the Holcomb Evangelical Free Church in rural Holdrege. Following the funeral service, the family will honor Arland’s wish for cremation and a private family inurnment will be held at the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edgren family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Arland’s visitation and funeral service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Arland’s funeral service will be live-streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral- Homes-11160111380162
