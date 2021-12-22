Arlene Kay Poore, 60, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away December 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family and can be sent to Apfel Funeral Home.
Arlene was born on December 23, 1960, in Hastings to Bobby Poore and Deloris Hoagland. She grew up in Hastings and Alliance.
She is survived by her sons, Chuck Giger and Tanner Vallejo both of Alliance; daughters, Carla Mayhew of Alliance and Cindy Kolle of Hastings; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Vanessa Bright and Pam Erickson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
