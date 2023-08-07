Rural Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Arliss June McDowell, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at The Kensington Assisted Living in Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, at Trumbull Global Methodist Church with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull following the service.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Trumbull Community Foundation or Greenwood Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Arliss’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Arliss was born August 10, 1934, in Stockham, Hamilton County, NE, to Frederick and Blanche (Bishop) Ochsner. Arliss married Arthur “Art” A. McDowell on November 25, 1951, in Grand Island, NE. She was a farmwife and homemaker.
Arliss was a member of Trumbull Global Methodist Church.
Arliss was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vaughn Ochsner and Daryl Ochsner; infant brother, Doyle Ochsner; infant great-granddaughter, Ainsley Bienhoff; brother-in-law, Bob Bierman; and sisters-in-law, Beth Ochsner and Georgia Ochsner.
Survivors include her husband, Art McDowell of Trumbull, NE; children and spouses, Cyndi McDowell of Alexandria, VA, Mick and Loretta McDowell of St. Paul, NE, Rick and Lori McDowell of Hastings, NE, Bruce and Shari McDowell of Trumbull, NE, Sonja Huck of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren and spouses, Casey and Paula Ryan, Courtney and Steve Wallace, Amanda and Joe Murman, Misty and Chris Silva, Ryan and Cassi McDowell, Lindy and Joe Hunt, Cody and Erica McDowell, Jeremiah and Megan McDowell, Megan and Brandon Sorensen, Alyssa and Blayne Bienhoff, Joshua and Ashley McDowell, Lexie Huck, Hudson Huck; 21 great-grandchildren plus 2 “on the way”; sister, Betty Bierman of Kearney, NE; brother, Duane Ochsner of Hastings, NE; sister-in-law, Arlene Ochsner of Hastings, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.