Rural Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Arliss June McDowell, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at The Kensington Assisted Living in Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, at Trumbull Global Methodist Church with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull following the service.