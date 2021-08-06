Hastings, Nebraska resident Arma “Jean” Aflague passed away surrounded with love on July 28, 2021, at The Kensington, which had been her home for the past 5 years. She was 91 years old.
Jean was born September 21, 1929, to Leonard and Jennie (Hill) Brown in Sharon, KS. The family also lived in Whitewater KS, and later moved to a farm outside of Roseland. She attended school in Whitewater. While growing up, Jean and her siblings all helped on the family farm with with chores and taking care of the livestock.
Jean met the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Ricardo “Ricky” Aflague. They were married January 15, 1949 in Hastings. They later moved to California and lived there for 30 years until moving back to Nebraska permanently after Ricky’s retirement. They were blessed with 6 children. She was a homemaker.
Jean loved to play cards and dominoes. There was always an open chair for anyone competitive enough to play with her. Coffee and rolls were a must for anyone visiting in her home. She also enjoyed playing bingo at The Kensington with her sister Joan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald Aflague of Hastings, NE, Steve (Cheryl) Aflague of Garden Grove, CA, Allen (Sue) Aflague of Fairfield, NE, Michael (Lee Anna) Aflague of Clay Center, NE, Mark (Tacha) Aflague of Hastings, NE; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren on the way; sister, Joan Thaut; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her Kensington family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Lizbeth Pillittere; grandson, Shad Aflague; her parents; brothers, Lawrence Brown, Merle Brown and wife Twilda; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Mae Wohlgemuth and husband Milton.
There will be no service. There was a family viewing and celebration of life.
