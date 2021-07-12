Hastings, Nebraska resident Arnold John “AJ” Boehler, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Pastor Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be divided between Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton, First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
AJ was born on August 19, 1941, in Sutton, NE, to William and Vera (Fuehrer) Boehler. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton. AJ graduated from Sutton High School in May of 1959. After graduation, he moved to Lincoln and worked for Eliason and Knuth Drywall Company. On November 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to LaJeanne Drees of Daykin, NE. To this union, they had 2 children, Pamela Sue in 1961 and Debra Jean in 1964. In 1968, Eliason and Knuth Drywall Company called on AJ to move to Grand Island and open a drywall company for them. In 1970, they moved to Sutton and partnered with The Sutton Lumber Company. In 1986, they moved to Palm Desert, CA, and AJ was a drywall foreman until his retirement in 2003. They moved back to Hastings in April of 2012 where they both enjoyed their retirement.
AJ was a member of the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department while living in Sutton. He had a passion for toy tractors, antiques and later moved on to larger tractors and farm equipment. He was a member of numerous tractor clubs. He enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the Lord and attended church and Bible study.
AJ is survived by his wife, LaJeanne Boehler, of 60 and ½ years; daughters, Pamela Hofmann of Sutton and Debra (Mike) McClure of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Kristin (Regan) Jerred of Valentine, Brandon (Jordan) Hofmann of Sutton, TJ (Jordan) McClure of Jacksonville, FL, Travis (Sky) McClure of Fort Riley, KS; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Leoma Sisel of Sutton and Marcella Ochsner of Lincoln; brothers, Maynard (Marilyn) Boehler of Papillion and Raymond (Doniele) Boehler of Grand Island; along with numerous family members, friends and hunting buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Boehler; sister-in-law, Rosie Boehler; brother-in-law, Joe Sisel; son-in-law, Bill Hofmann and nephew, Ronald Boehler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.