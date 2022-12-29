Arthur “Art” Schakat, 98, passed away on December 27, 2022 at Providence Place of Hastings.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the All Saints Chapel at the Good Samaritan Society in Hastings with Pastors Paul Knott and Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Parkview cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the services. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.