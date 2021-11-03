Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Audrey B. Watson, 96, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Azria Health-Broadwell Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Graveside Services will be held in April of 2022. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Audrey was born January 4, 1925, in Ord, NE to Frank & Lillian (Puncochar) Psota. She graduated from North Loup High School. In 1957 Audrey moved to Hastings from Grand Island. She married Worley Williams; he preceded her in death on March 19, 1962. Audrey married Ova Watson on September 13, 1969, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on February 1, 1998.
Audrey was employed as a meat wrapper for Nash Finch. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Worley Williams and Ova Watson; brothers, Edward Psota and Leonard Psota; and infant sister, Blanche Psota.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carol Williams of Lincoln; sister, Arlene Neville; and many nieces and nephews.
