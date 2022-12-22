Audrey Sunday, 91, of Nelson, Nebraska, passed away December 22, 2022, in Superior.
Audrey was born April 20, 1931, in Ivanhoe, Minnesota to John and Marie (Fier) Lutzwick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen on April 2, 2016; son Michael and grandson Michael Nelson; brothers and sisters-in-law John (Lydia) Sunday, Doyne Sunday, Virginia (Tino) Grasso, Bernadine “Pat” (Bill) Jerome and Charlotte Rose Sunday.
Survivors include her children Jon Sunday of Camdenton, Missouri, Joseph Sunday and wife Judy of Osceola, Nebraska, Martin Sunday and wife DeAnn of Windsor, California, Denise Leigh and husband Merle of Osage Beach, Missouri, Glenda Nelson and husband Kenneth of Orlando, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister Jean Rynearson of Hastings; sister-in-law, Donna Marie (George) Parsons of Lake Placid, Florida along with a host of friends and relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson on Wednesday, December 28, at 10:30 a.m. Rosary will recited at 10 a.m before her funeral. Burial will be at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday before the funeral. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
