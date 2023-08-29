Avolon Nelson, 88, of rural Juniata died August 22nd at the Kensington in Hastings.
Funeral Services will be September 2nd at 10:30 am at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating. Interment will be in the Zion Wanda Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Zion Wanda Lutheran Cemetery fund. Online condolences can be directed to apfelfuneralhome.com.
Avolon was born on February 23rd, 1935, in Juniata, Nebraska to Arthur and Laura (Augustin) Nienhueser. She grew up in rural Adams County and received her education at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Parochial School. She was united in Marriage to C. Luwane Nelson on June 1st, 1957, at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm in rural Juniata and started Hilltop Bernsaka Farms in 1962 raising registered Angus cattle. She worked at Mode O’Day in Hastings and Adams Central High School. She continued to raise rabbits after C. Luwane passed away. Avolon was an active member of the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, the Zionetz Womens Organization and served as the organist for over 60 years. She was a leader of the Wanda Drovers 4H club. She enjoyed bowling on the church league, playing cards, cattle, rabbits, and cats.
She is survived by a niece Pam (Rick) Henderson, nephews Darrin (Karen) Nienhueser and Noel (Joan) Nienhueser, foster son Rick (Carolyn) Scott, great nephews William Henderson, Jacob (Megan) Nienhueser, Joshua Nienhueser, Jonathan Nienhueser, and Jaden Nienhueser, great nieces Desirae (Tristan) Junker and Melinda Nienhueser, and great-great niece Rori Junker.
She was preceded in death by her husband C. Luwane Nelson, parents Arthur and Laura Nienhueser, brother Eugene Nienhueser, and nephew Doug Nienhueser.
