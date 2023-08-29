Avolon Nelson, 88, of rural Juniata died August 22nd at the Kensington in Hastings.

Funeral Services will be September 2nd at 10:30 am at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating. Interment will be in the Zion Wanda Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Zion Wanda Lutheran Cemetery fund. Online condolences can be directed to apfelfuneralhome.com.