Barbara A. Miller passed away suddenly from a stroke on October 15, 2021.
Born December 12, 1937, to William John Arth and Josephine Marie Arth in Lincoln, Nebraska, Barb grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Cathedral High School. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education with distinction. Barbara was married to Schafer Thomas “Tom” Miller on December 26, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in their hometown of Lincoln.
Barb and Tom lived briefly in Iowa before moving to Tekamah, NE, and later to Hastings. Barbara returned to teaching after taking several years to raise her three children. She was the Hastings Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 1988; received the Nebraska Governor’s Award in 1991, 1992, and 1993; was made an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska in 1991, Nebraska’s highest civic honor; and earned the Nebraska Association of the Gifted “Extra Mile” Award in 1996. Barb was also exceptionally proud to have led multiple Future Problem Solving teams, resulting in a Nebraska State Championship and an International fourth-place finish.
Barbara and Tom retired to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1998. Barbara had numerous varied hobbies and interests to keep her active. They immediately joined St. Gabriel’s Church as it was being planted in northern Colorado Springs and Barb served on the Membership Committee for ten years while Tom served with the Knights of Columbus. Barbara additionally joined the Assistance League of Colorado Springs and served as an Officer/Board Member for six years and worked uncountable shifts at the ALCS Bargain Box, raising funds to help clothe and care for under-privileged children. She always enjoyed painting, primarily with oils and acrylics, and won several ribbons and awards. Barb obtained the life rank Master of American Contract Bridge League in 1990, as well as enjoying almost all card and family board games. Barbara enjoyed golf and she was both 9- and 18-hole Women’s Champion at Lochland Country Club in Hastings, Nebraska, and 18-hole Women’s Senior Champion at the Colorado Springs Country Club, as well as serving tenures as President for both organizations. Lastly, she was a lifelong Cornhuskers fan and season ticket holder since 1962!
Barbara was preceded in death by Schafer Thomas Miller, her husband of 50 years; her parents, William J. and Josephine M. Arth; and her brother, Lawrence Arth and surviving wife Mary of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is survived by her sister Marilyn “Marli” Arth and wife Katherine of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Margaret “Peggy” Schmieder and husband Mike of Littleton, Colorado; and her brother, William “Billy” Arth and wife Ellie of Los Angeles, California; her son Mark Miller and wife Vickie of Raymore, Missouri; son Scott Miller and wife Ann of Colorado Springs; daughter Michelle Van Wijk and husband Dan of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Blake Miller and wife Terri of Belton, Missouri; Theresa Miller of Blue Springs, Missouri; Jacki Miller Hathaway and husband Robin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; James Miller and wife Chelsie of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chelsea Do and husband Alex of Colorado Springs; Sean Van Wijk and wife Taryn of Colorado Springs; and Stephanie Van Wijk of Pueblo; great-grand children Quinn Corey of Colorado Springs; Kjersten, Skyla and Spencer Hathaway of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Vincent and Thomas Do of Colorado Springs; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a vigil on Friday evening, November 19, 7 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church, followed by the rosary. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 20, 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church followed by a reception at the church. An inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Assistance League of Colorado Springs, 405 South Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.