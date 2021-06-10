Barbara Ann Stromer was born on February 17, 1937 in Hastings, Nebraska to Otto M. Stromer and Fried Wagner. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and Hastings High School. Barbara was a cheerleader and Variety Club member. She married Philip W. Weingart, a student at Hasting College, son of William H. Weingart and Eunice M. Wilson, in 1955.
After graduation they moved to Omaha where Philip attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and she attended University of Omaha. After graduation in 1960 her husband interned at Immanuel Hospital. In 1961, Barbara and Philip moved to San Francisco where he served his residency at University of California Medical Center. Upon completion of residency, the family moved to Orange County, CA. Barbara then completed her education, graduating Cum Laude from Chapman University. She became the manager for her husband’s anesthesia practice for the next 25 years, retiring in 1992 to travel.
She enjoyed going to Egypt, Italy, Turkey, Mexico and China before her health curtailed further world travel. The family then traveled extensively in the United States. Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading and crossword puzzles.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Philip; brother, Larry; and sons, William and Robert. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn and daughter, Rebecca.
Services are to take place at Loma Vista Cemetery in Fullerton, CA.
She was a wonderful wife, partner and companion and will be greatly missed. On the road of life, the destination is not as important as the companion you choose to travel it with. I had the very best.
