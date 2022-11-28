Barbara Anne Wiedel of Hebron, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert and Marquerite (Zweifel) McClure was born November 24, 1936 in Fairbury. She departed this life Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Aviva Woodlands in Lincoln at the age of 85 years.

Barb grew up in Jefferson County attending country school and graduating from Fairbury High School with the class of 1954.