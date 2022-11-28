Barbara Anne Wiedel of Hebron, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert and Marquerite (Zweifel) McClure was born November 24, 1936 in Fairbury. She departed this life Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Aviva Woodlands in Lincoln at the age of 85 years.
Barb grew up in Jefferson County attending country school and graduating from Fairbury High School with the class of 1954.
She married Eugene Wiedel April 11, 1955 at Sacred Heat Catholic Church in Hebron. This union was blessed with the birth of seven children.
Barb enjoyed being out on the farm in God’s great creation. She helped Gene on the farm where she could, mowing the lawn, raising a large garden, canning, cooking and she loved working in her flower gardens.
She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hebron, St. Ann’s Altar Society, CCD teacher, and helping where needed. Her and Gene enjoyed attending Team Cattle Penning Competition with their friends, were also members of the Thayer County Feeders and she enjoyed going on all the feeder’s tours, and taking Branson trips with family and friends.
Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren; teaching them how to maintain flower gardens, and cooking in the kitchen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Mary Lynn; sister Margaret Buchli and husband Jewell; her in-laws John A. Wiedel and Gertrude S. (Schmidt) Wiedel; brothers-in-law, Robert Wiedel, Harry Wiedel; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Woods and husband Louis Woods, Geraldine Hergott and husband Don Hergott.
She is survived by her husband Eugene Wiedel of Hebron; sons, John Wiedel of Lincoln, Jerry Wiedel and wife Lynne of Belvidere, Jim Wiedel and wife Denise of Hebron, Jan Wiedel and wife Patricia of Lincoln; daughters, Jayne Fox and husband Kevin of Hebron, Jill McMahon and husband Brian of Ayr, NE; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger McClure and wife Darlene of Cheyenne, WY, and Robert McClure of Fairbury; sister Sharon Schmidt and husband Wayne, of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Linda Wiedel of Hebron and Sharon Wiedel of Hastings; nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hebron, NE at 10 AM. Rosary service will be at 9:30 at the church before the funeral. Officiants will be Father Steve Major, Father Tom Wiedel and Father Harlan Waskowiak, organist Julie Kriesel, cantor Carlece Kenner, acolyte Dave Wiedel, lector Dan McMahon, special music by Karie Buchli singing “In The Garden”, congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art”, “Be Not Afraid”, and “Here I Am Lord”, visitation will be Tuesday November 29, 2022 from 2-6PM with family greeting friends 4-6 PM, at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron, casket bearers Taylor Wiedel, Tyler Wiedel, Christopher Ernst, Caleb Wiedel, Joshua Wiedel, Caleb McMahon, Grady McMahon, condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com. Memorials in care of the family. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, NE is in charge of arrangements.
