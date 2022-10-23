Barbara Ann Gray

BARBARA ANN YOST GRAY was born July 28, 1942, in Hastings, NE, to Jeannette Murra Yost and Lloyd Yost and died October 22, 2022, in Lincoln, NE, from Alzheimer's disease.
She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Darlene Yost Wolfe and Jean Yost Ahlin, and by her husband, Donald CJ Gray, Jr., who cared for her at home until his death in 2021.
The 1960 Valedictorian at Hastings High School, she earned her BA from Hastings College. Like her parents and siblings, hard work formed much of her identity.
For fifty years, she leant her smarts and dedication to jobs in the 15 states in which she lived.
She especially made connections with colleagues at Anritsu in Morgan Hill, CA and then in her fifteen years at National Research Corporation in Lincoln, NE, where she was named Associate of the Year in 1999.
She is survived by sister, Linda Yost Raddatz (Gale Raddatz) of Sidney, NE; son, Matthew Gray (William Walsh) of Neahkahnie Beach, OR; daughter, Katie Gray Asplund (Marty Asplund) and grandchildren, Gretchen Asplund and Gillian Asplund, of Morgan Hill, CA; and son, Justin Gray and four-legged son, Becket of Lincoln, NE; and brother-in-law, Jim Wolfe of Hastings, NE.
She kept her nieces and nephews close to her heart, including Bryan Wolfe and Kathy Kennedy Wolfe and family; Kris Wolfe; Kim Raddatz and Tuan Tran and family; and Brandon and Barb Marie Schanou Raddatz and family.
She loved playing host to you all on game days and Yost family gatherings in Lincoln. She celebrated ALL holidays, but Christmas was her favorite.
Katie and Matt thank Justin for his devoted care of Mom (and Becket) after Dad died, allowing her to remain at home until the end.
Mom cared for her sister, Jean, who before that took care of their mother. “Taking care, it’s a Yost thing.”
Alzheimer's has deeply effected the Yost family. Our family asks you consider getting screened as we believe drug therapy helped extend Mom’s quality of life.
Services are Tuesday, October 25, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with 10:30 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. service, graveside prayers and interment at Parkview Cemetery, followed by a light lunch reception back at the church.
She asked that everyone dress colorfully, however you interpret that, and to bring your singing voices — she loved her hymns.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Alzheimer's organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.