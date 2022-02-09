Barbara “Barb” Jean Jensen, 82, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at home.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Kenesaw Cemetery with Pastor Trent Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Friday, February 11 at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw, with a Scripture Service following. Memorials are suggested to the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Foundation.
Barb was born on September 15, 1939, in Kenesaw, NE to Harold and Beulah (Cullip) Miller. She grew up in Kenesaw and graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Rudolph Jensen on April 13, 1957, in Hastings, NE at the Nazarene Church. Together the couple had two sons, Michael and Douglas. Barb was a member of Kearney Church of the Nazarene and owner of Affiliated Foods of Kenesaw for several years, after she and Rudy purchased it on April 28, 1968.
She is survived by her brother, Darrell (Carol) Miller of Springhill, KS; sister, Shirley (Frank) Shurigar of Kenesaw; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Jensen of Aurora; daughters-in-law, Tonya (Michael) Hansen and Trish (Jay) Rasmussen both of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Megan Jensen of Kenesaw, Marah Jensen of Grapevine, TX, Rudee Jensen and Eli Jensen both of Kenesaw; great grandson, Teghan Jensen of Grapevine, TX; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolph; her sons, Michael and Douglas; and her sister, Wanda.
