Barbara “Bobbie” McCormick passed away July 8, 2021.
Bobbie was born to Garnet (Sherman) and Harry Hicks. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
She married John Coover in 1957 and they had four children. Bobbie and John made their home in Hastings in 1965. Bobbie was a homemaker and mom, but also was an oral surgery assistant and a sales associate at The Specialty Shoppe where she made many friends. Her favorite hobbies were her beautiful flower gardens, scrapbooks, and stained glass art.
Bobbie was a member of P.E.O. Chapter G and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
In 1998 she married Scott McCormick. They enjoyed traveling and having friends and family for barbecues. She had a special love for Southwest design, and her home reflected that. Bobbie moved to Omaha in 2018 to be closer to her family.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Scott.
She is survived by her children, Catherine (David) Swift, Dave (Kelli) Coover, John (Sharifa) Coover, Carrie (Brian) Fabry; grandchildren, Caroline (Hui Min) Swift, Sarabeth (Carsten) Bosselman, Mary Swift, Will (Nicole) Coover, Jenny (Colin) Maloy, Max Coover, Wes Coover, Zac Coover, Grant (Colleen) Fabry, Nick Fabry, Megan Fabry, and Rachel (Jackson) Gannon; 2 great-grandchildren, Lex Coover and Hazel Fabry.
She is also survived by Scott’s children, Jane and Steve Brower and family, Scott and MaryAnn McCormick and family, and Don and Masumi McCormick and family.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.