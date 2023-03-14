Barbara G. Ohmstede, 82, of Guide Rock, Nebraska died March 3, 2023, at her home in Guide Rock.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Guide Rock with the Rev. Dale Thiele officiating.
Visitation with the family present will be Thursday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Guide Rock United Methodist Church or the Guide Rock Fire & Rescue.
