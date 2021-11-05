Hastings, Nebraska resident Barbara Jean “Barb” Classen, 78, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her home with close family at her side.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Barb was born August 1, 1943, in Hastings, NE to Kenneth and Evelyn (Rosanu) Motley. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1961. Barb worked with her husband Ron for over 40 years in their A-1 Exterminating business. They also had numerous rental properties. Barb was known for her gardening and crafts. Ron and Barb enjoyed spending the winters in south Texas over the past 14 years.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Merna Daniels; brother, Lonnie Motley; and step-daughter, Linda Pierce.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Classen; children, Deborah “Debbie” Baker and Michael Evans; step-children, Larry Classen and Robyn Sites; grandchildren, Corey Baker, Amanda Baker, Phil Evans and Kali Johnson; step-grandchildren, Denise Sites, Nicki Classen, Malissa Classen, Trevor Pierce, and Haley Pierce; great-grandchildren, Riley Evans, Mathew Evans, Andrew Baker, Hasley Baker, Angel Mills, Olivia Sandoz and Madyson Sandoz.
