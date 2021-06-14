Hastings, Nebraska resident Barbara J. “Barb” Peck, 79, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Providence Place in Hastings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Rathod officiating. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or United Way c/o Eugene Peck, 309 North Shore Drive, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
