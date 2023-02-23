Barbara Jane Cassel was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Austin and Ethel Landers.
Barb had three brothers Dick, Bob, and Gary.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
Barb grew up in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, and graduated from Coeur d' Alene HS. She enlisted in the Navy after high schoo. She was a member of the WAVES from 1960-1962.
She met her husband Bill (formerly of Hastings) while stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, both serving our country in the Navy.
Barb and Bill married Sept 29, 1962, in Coeur d' Alene then moved to Nebraska. They had three daughters, Cindy, Julie, and Lori, and two granddaughters, Jayda and Shyann.
Barb is survived by her husband, Clyde (Bill) Cassel; sisters-in-law, Marlene Landers, Marje Landsburg (Steve), and Lett Selko (Robert); daughters, Cindy DeWalt (Daniel), Julie Monaghan (Brian), and Lori Cassel; granddaughters, Jayda Mundhenke, and Shyann Mundhenke.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Austin and Ethel Landers; and brothers, Richard, Robert, and Gary Landers.
Celebration of Life services 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Ahlzhiemer's Association or Capital Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
