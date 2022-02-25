Barbara Jane (Brown) Ericksen, 85, passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Barbara was the only girl of four children born to Lloyd and Marguerite Brown on June 17th, 1936, in Doniphan, Nebraska. She married Charles “Pete” Ericksen on May 15th, 1955, in Nebraska moving to Hobbs, NM in 1967 with their five children.
Barbara had a one-of-a-kind personality who was a very strong willed, loving woman who never met a stranger and was devoted to taking care of her family. She proved how strong she was when she became a breast cancer survivor of 10 years. She was a member of the Hobbs Moose Lodge, Eastern Star, VFW, The Eagles, American Legion and First Presbyterian Church of Hobbs. She owned and operated Go Western Liquors where her life of the party personality met and made many lifelong friends.
On Saturdays, you would find Barbara with her Nebraska Cornhuskers flag flying high, regardless of how bad her team was playing. She spent her days on her front porch with her best friend Missy, gardening, planting tomatoes and feeding hummingbirds. Barbara enjoyed playing cards and dominos with friends and family, also teaching her grandchildren card games with “her rules”. Her grandchildren often joined her for afternoon tea parties and treats at Barbara Grandma’s house.
Barbara is survived by her brother Darrell Brown of Lincoln, NE; her five children, Belinda “Lindy” Funk and husband Wayne of Tucson, AZ, Krist Ericksen and wife Sabrina of Hobbs, NM, Kathryn Hennesy and husband John of Keenesburg, CO, Bradley Ericksen and wife Esther of Hobbs, NM, Gregory Ericksen and partner Robert Bowman of Beaufort, NC; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the countless people she met along the way that she considered her other children and grandchildren (you know who you are).
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marguerite Brown; two brothers, Ronnie and Wendell Brown; her beloved aunt Velma; one grandchild, Kasey Ericksen and a great-grandchild, Cheyenne Smith.
The family would like to give their sincere thanks to all the residents and hardworking staff of Desert Gardens that took care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers donate to your favorite charity.
Services in Nebraska are pending.
