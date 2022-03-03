Barbara Jane Ericksen (Brown), 85, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at Rosedale Cemetery in Doniphan.
Updated: March 4, 2022 @ 2:04 am
