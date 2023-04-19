Barbara J. Grundmayer, 75 of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

A visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Raeville, NE. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Raeville Hall following services at the cemetery.