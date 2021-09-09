Hastings, Nebraska resident Barbara Kathleen Zaroban, 87, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Barbara’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Barbara was born December 4, 1933, in Hastings, NE to Kenneth F. and Roselma W. (Hinz) Jones. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1951 and received her bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955. Barbara married Marvin James Zaroban on June 23, 1956; he preceded her in death on April 15, 2007.
Barbara taught music at Doniphan, Scottsbluff, and Hastings elementary and middle schools. Barbara taught private piano lessons for many years, and was an accompanist at Hastings elementary schools, Hastings High School, church and many community organizations. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Chapter HT PEO, Eastern Star, and the Hastings Symphony Orchestra.
Our mother loved her church and the Lord. In addition to her beautiful music and love of teaching, Barbara had a unique and tremendous sense of humor. She was one of a kind, and we will all miss our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend!
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin James Zaroban; grandson, Tyson Spilinek; cousin, Mary Brown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Elise Zaroban; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick and Lola Zaroban and Don and Betty Zaroban; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Jack Hecox.
Survivors include her children, Julie Spilinek of Hastings; Ken (Carla) Zaroban of Nebraska City, Todd (Stefany) Zaroban of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Brad Spilinek, Justin Spilinek, Nathan (Madison) Zaroban, Nicholas Zaroban, Zander Zaroban, Zoey Zaroban; great-grandchild, Sedona Zaroban; numerous nieces and nephews.
