Barbara M. Hoyt, 57, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home.
Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Barb’s wish for cremation. Memorials in Barb’s honor are kindly suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Barb was born on September 19, 1964, in Kearney to Darrel J. and Helen C. (Hemberger) Kominek.
She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1982. She continued her education at Joseph’s College of Beauty and Hastings Community College where she received a degree in accounting.
Barb was united in marriage to Steven A. Hoyt on September 24, 1988, in Kearney and the couple was blessed with two daughters: Sara and Shelby. The family made their home in Colorado and Minden.
Barb was employed at First National Bank in Kearney and Minden and later worked for Minden Public Schools in food service, where she enjoyed bonding with the students at C.L. Jones Middle School.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church where she served as the church accountant and CCD teacher for many years. Barb enjoyed cross-stitch, watching classic television shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Steven Hoyt of Minden; daughters, Sara (Kent) Urwiller of Ravenna, and Shelby (Brian) Cody of Minden; grandchildren, Tessa, Kayden, and Aria Urwiller of Ravenna; father and mother-in-law, Errol and Jan Hoyt of Kearney; sister-in-law, Pat Kominek of Virginia; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Steven Kominek.
