Barney McNulty, Jr, 88, of Cozad, Nebraska, died May 29, 2022, in Cozad at Emerald Care.
A Memorial Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Church of Christ on Newell with Pastor David Haynes officiating.
The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated. Internment will be held at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.
Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Thursday from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 6-7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
