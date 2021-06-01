Sutton, Nebraska resident Barry Lee Wach, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home in Sutton.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the Sutton Cemetery. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will be no visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Federated Church in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Barry Lee Wach was born December 7, 1957, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Robert and Kathleen (Freese) Wach. He received his education in Sutton and graduated from Sutton High School in 1976. He was employed with Bender & Sons, farmed and operated a custom hay business. Barry was a self-taught mechanic, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was licensed to sell hay at various racetracks with his brother Bobby. He also built and raced mud dragging trucks and he had won numerous awards through the years. Barry was always happy to help others with their vehicles or any other things they may need help with. Barry and his brothers were known as the “Dodge Boys,” because Dodge is all they ever owned.
Barry was a member of 4-H, Cub Scouts and DeMolay. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his dog Clay.
He is survived by his brother, James (Bonnie) Wach of Hansen; sister, Connie (Leonard) Johnson of Oxnard, CA; nieces, April Wach of Hastings, Katie (Lawrence) Weidner of Lincoln, Christy (Cliff) Bryan of Oconto; great-nieces, KaeLynn Adrian of Lincoln and Corin Bryan of Oconto; as well as numerous cousins.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathleen (Freese) Wach; brother, Bobby Wach; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
