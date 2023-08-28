Barry Warren Kennard entered the presence of Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 10, while visiting his family in Washington.
Barry was born in Vancouver, WA on May 4, 1969, but was living in Hastings, NE where he was Co-Lead Pastor of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene alongside his wife, Krystal. Barry grew up in Grand Junction, CO, and was a pastor’s kid to proud parents, Bruce and Barbara Kennard.
Barry served as a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 25 years in Olathe, KS, Castle Rock, WA, Vancouver, WA, Monterey, CA, Nampa, ID, Melbourne, FL, and Hastings, NE.
Pastor Barry was ordained as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene in 2001, earned his Master of Divinity at Nazarene Theological Seminary in 2003, and then received his Doctor of Ministry from Nazarene Theological Seminary in 2019.
His greatest passion was his relationship with Jesus Christ and teaching and discipling people about the truths of God’s Word.
While the title of “Pastor” was extremely honorable and rewarding, his favorite title was “Dad.” Barry was the proud father to three daughters, Kamille, Kara, and Kassidy. Barry encouraged and supported his girls in every aspect of their lives and was the best girl dad. He listened to them, he blessed them with dad jokes, he loved watching movies with them, he had a specific, determined walk that only they recognized, he gave the best “back-popping” hugs, he taught them life skills, he modeled faithful church attendance and a personal relationship with Jesus, and he fervently prayed for them. They were his pride and joy.
Barry and Krystal celebrated thirty years of marriage this past January. They were married in Portland, OR in 1993.
Initially, Barry worked in the financial world serving as a controller and accountant, but Barry felt God’s call to full-time ministry in 1998, so they moved to Kansas City for seminary. The years of ministry allowed Barry and Krystal to live in many places, gaining treasured friendships all over.
Barry was an avid Broncos fan, cherished family vacations to Disney, enjoyed playing card games, loved hanging out in Starbucks with a good cup of decaf, tracked numbers on odometers, and watched as many sporting events as he could.
Most of all, Barry was an outstanding provider for his family and took excellent care of his wife. Barry and Krystal were best friends.
Barry is survived by his wife, Krystal; his daughters Kamille, Kara, and Kassidy; his parents Bruce and Barbara Kennard; his sister Beth Kennard; his in-laws Jim and Linda Aarhus; a sister-n-law Lynelle Aarhus; brother-n-law Jimmy Aarhus, and wife Sasi; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Barry was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Everett and Gladys Kennard and Howard and Dorothy Greene.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Saturday, September 2 at 10:00 AM at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings, NE. There will be a lunch after the service, and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Reverend Barry W. Kennard Memorial Fund at Lakeside Community Church, 700 W. 22nd St. Hastings, NE, 68901, or call with questions 402.463.6776.
