Barry Warren Kennard entered the presence of Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 10, while visiting his family in Washington.

Barry was born in Vancouver, WA on May 4, 1969, but was living in Hastings, NE where he was Co-Lead Pastor of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene alongside his wife, Krystal. Barry grew up in Grand Junction, CO, and was a pastor’s kid to proud parents, Bruce and Barbara Kennard.