Hastings, Nebraska, resident Belva “Swede” (Dycus) Anderson, 88, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with her family at her side.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Belva’s service will be recorded and uploaded on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website on Monday, December 12.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Swede was born January 11, 1934, on the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Reservation, Rosebud, SD, to Frank and Olive (Flood) Keller.
She was a lifelong enrolled member of the tribe and was proud of her Native family and ancestry.
Swede graduated from Valentine High School in 1951 and then moved to Hastings and attended cosmetology school.
She then worked for many years as a beautician, owning her own salon. She also worked many years for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Allen’s cosmetics, and later in life worked as a caregiver. She leaves those she touched with rich, loving memories.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur Dycus and Dick Anderson; her loving daughter, Debra Bruntz in 2022, granddaughter, Addie Dycus; and siblings, George E. Keller, Lillian M. Keller, and Richard L. Keller.
Survivors include sons, Michael Dycus of Hastings, Timothy Dycus of Kearney, Patrick Dycus of Hastings; son-in-law: Rodney Bruntz of Hastings; grandkids, Tony Dycus, Zach Dycus, Cassie and Blake Micek, Josh Dycus, Karl Schroeder, Molly and Logan Schmidt, Travis and Carie Bruntz, Desi and Jason Jordan; great-grandkids, Preston Anderson, Sierra Anderson, Raziella Aaliyah Ramos Dycus, Echo Jordan, Jay Jordan, Lydia Micek, and Baby Micek #2 coming in April 2023!
