Belva Anderson

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Belva “Swede” (Dycus) Anderson, 88, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with her family at her side.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.