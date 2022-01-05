Berdon Cahill, 92, of Red Cloud died Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10:30 am, January 7, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Fr. Paul Frank officiating. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The rosary will be recited Thursday, 7:00 pm, January 6, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Friday, 8:00 am to service time at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.