Bernadette Ann Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island. Rosary will be Friday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. both at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. There will be no visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Bernadette was born on April 20, 1953 to Alex and Louise (Kimminau) Brockman at Hastings, Nebraska. She grew up at Lawrence attending St. Stephen’s Catholic Grade School and Lawrence Public High School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She had endorsements in Home Economics, English, and Elementary Education. She taught at Greeley Sacred Heart, 2R Rural School at Guide Rock, and Lawrence/Nelson Public Schools. After retired from teaching, she worked as an educator at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.
Bernadette was an active member of St. Stephen Parish at Lawrence. She enjoyed her many hobbies which included quilting, gardening and reading. She continued to sell her baked goods at the farmer’s market in Hastings.
She is survived by her sister, Mary (Tony) Wortmann of Stanton; her brother, Joe (Frances) Brockman of Lawrence; many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunt and uncles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.