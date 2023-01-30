Bernice (Kroger) Rakestraw, 86, passed away with her children by her side on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born March 6, 1936 in Arapahoe, Nebraska. She was one of four daughters of Henry and Elsa (Esslinger) Kroger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill (Rake) Rakestraw and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Launa Leibbrand (Doug) of Colorado Springs; her son, Scott Rakestraw (Diane) of Blair, Nebraska; her sisters, Velma Barnes, Adeline Crockett (Dell), Nancy Brace (Don); four grandchildren, Andy, Corey, Mariah and Tim; five great-grandchildren, Grai, Jade, Noel, JoAnna and Weston; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Bernice was raised on a farm north of Hastings, Nebraska, and attended Hastings Senior High School.
She attended Mary Lanning School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She worked in the nursing field in Lincoln, Overton, Hastings and finally Estes Park.
Bernice had a very kind and gentle spirit. She was always smiling and happy. She loved her family greatly and always enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed.
She loved the nursing profession and helping people. She loved her church, no matter whether it was Lutheran, Presbyterian, Baptist or Methodist.
She had a great appreciation for a person’s Faith journey. Bernice had a great love of God and gratitude for his guidance in her life.
The last words she heard on Earth was the Lord’s Prayer: "Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name; Thy Kingdom come; Thy will be done; on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen."
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Silver Key Senior Services, 1625 S. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80916 (or WWW.SILVERKEY.ORG). Cards may be sent to Launa Leibbrand, 2321 McArthur Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80909.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.