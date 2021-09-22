Hastings, Nebraska resident Berniece E. Wyman, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. The family has requested if you are attending the service please wear red as that was Berniece’s favorite color. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with the family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, EX-POW, or the Regency Retirement Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Berniece’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Berniece was born on a farm west of Juniata, NE to Carl and Elfreda (Augustin) Finnigsmier on March 14, 1928. She was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata. Berniece married Carroll Wyman on May 17, 1946; he preceded her in death on January 27, 2011. From this union, they had five children: Chrisella, Dennis, Roxeda, Lucinda, and Brenda; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Berniece was a secretary serving many businesses in Hastings and most recently at Federal Land Bank, Heritage Title Company, and Adams County District Court. She was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Auxiliary, Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Foundation, EX-POW, and volunteered at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Berniece moved into the Regency Retirement Center in 2015 and formed a strong bond with the residents there. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, sewing, and the quilting group at Zion tying quilts for the Orphan Grain Train. Berniece also made lap robes and walker bags for Mary Lanning Healthcare and many items for her family. She enjoyed her church family and received compassion, humor, and encouragement from them.
Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll Wyman; brother, Donald Finnigsmier; and son-in-law, Jack Lewis.
Survivors include her son, Dennis (Roberta) Wyman of Corning, CA; daughters, Chrisella Lewis of Alma, Roxeda (Keith) Nielson of Cozad, Lucinda Wyman (fiancé Randy Holdt) of Hastings, Brenda (Dave) Prescott of Hastings; grandchildren, Darrin (Jan) Lewis, David (Kellie) Lewis, Dustin (Amber) Lewis, Todd (Kristi) Mulliner, Timothy (Jill) Mulliner, Melissa (Alex) Bottolfsen, Tyler (Abra) Prescott; 14 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joanne Weber; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
