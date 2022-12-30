Bertha E. (Hofstetter) Kathman, 87, Hastings, Nebraska formerly of Lawrence, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Rosary will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:30 am both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Fr. Jamie Hottovy and Fr. Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at St Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, from 3-8 pm at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel with family being present from 4-6:30 pm.
Memorials given to the family will be determined at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s website. To view the service, go to Bertha’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha was born May 13, 1935 to Albert and Mary (Bolte) Hofstetter. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Lawrence High School where she graduated in 1953. After high school she worked for 2 years in Hastings.
She was united in marriage to Irvin Kathman on August 28, 1955. To this union 8 children were born, “4 boys and 4 girls”.
She was a member of St Stephen Altar Society, Sacred Heart Altar Society, Lawrence Legion Auxiliary, where she was a Gold Star Sister, and Kountry Kousins Square Dancers. One of her favorite things to do was go dancing with Irvin.
She dedicated her life to helping with the farm work and raising her children. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and babysitting her many grandchildren. Many fond memories are shared by her grandchildren of playing Uno and board games.
She is survived by her children, Marlene (Donald) Hubl of Glenvil, Ken (Mary) Kathman of Lawrence, Barbara Hinrichs of Hastings, Debra (Douglas) Ocker of Giltner, Dale (Darcy) Kathman, Delbert (Alicia) Kathman, Donald (Lisa) Kathman, all of Lawrence, and Peggy (Roy) Faimon of Blue Hill; 27 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson, sister Eleanor Schendt of Hastings; sister and brother-in-law, LaVera and Walter Witte of Grand Island; sisters–in-law Eileen Buschkoetter and Wanda Faimon of Lawrence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Irvin; grandson, Brian Kathman; son-in-law James Hinrichs; sister and brother-in-law Alice and Gerald Kohmetscher; infant sister Viola; brothers and sister-in-law, Vernon and Donald Hofstetter, James and LaVetta Hofstetter; brother-in-law Raymond Schendt; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Bernice and Lawrence Bolte, Alma and Hubert Schroer, and brother-in-law LeRoy Buschkoetter.
