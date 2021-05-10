Berton “Dale” Shearer, 61 of Shelton, Nebraska, went home to be with his Lord and savior Sunday, May 9, 2021 while at his home surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Those attending the service are encouraged to ride their motorcycles and dress casually in honor of Dale.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Dale was born December 25, 1959 in Omaha, Nebraska to Willie and Patricia (Sturek) Shearer. He received his education from Missouri Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1978. Dale worked for PV Grains and Eaton Corporation before starting his own business in 1994. On August 22, 1998, Dale was united in marriage to Cindy D. (Gee) Carlson in Clay Center, NE. Together the couple owned and operated Surface Solutions in Shelton.
Dale was a Husker football fanatic. He enjoyed riding his Harley, shooting guns and camping with friends and family. Dale was very patriotic and had a love for all animals, especially German shepherd dogs. He never knew a stranger. Every person to him was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He will be remembered for his loving personality and contagious smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Shearer of Shelton; son, Myles Carlson of Saronville; siblings, Bob (Linda) Shearer of Little Sioux, IA, Chris (Bob) Frie of Brandon, SD, Bill (LaVonne) Shearer of Logan, IA, Patty (Troy) Crawford of Kearney and Mike (Kathy) Shearer of Kearney; mother-in-law, Gail Gee of Sutton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Warren Gee; and his grandparents.
