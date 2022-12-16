Hastings, Nebraska resident Betty J. Stamer, 94, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at College View Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.