Hastings, Nebraska resident Betty J. Stamer, 94, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at College View Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Hastings College Department of Music (please write checks to Hastings College Foundation and on the memo line write Betty Stamer or Stamer Memorial). The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Betty’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born December 28, 1927, in Hastings, NE to John and Ethel (Isbell) Scholtz. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946 and Hastings College in 1950. Betty began her teaching career at Glenvil Public School, District 49, teaching vocal music. She taught in this school for 28 years.
On January 1, 1953, she married Clarence E. Stamer at First United Methodist Church in Hastings; he preceded her in death on November 18, 2006. Clarence farmed near Glenvil. Here only child, Rick A. Stamer, was born seven years later in 1960.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, teaching bible school and Sunday school. Her special love was helping with the music. She served as choir director, pianist, and organist.
Betty was a member of the YWCA in Hastings, singing with the Choralettes. She attended the Christian Women’s Organization and had a lifetime membership in the Music Educators National Conference.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Stamer; brother, Raymond Scholtz; sister, Ardis Bequette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law Rick & Linda Stamer of Flagstaff, AZ; granddaughter Sarah Stamer of Flagstaff, AZ; brother & sister-in-law John & Jeanette Scholtz of Hastings, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.