Betty Louise (DeMoulin) Heuermann, Grandma, Mom or Betty was born on February 25th, 1940 in Hastings, Nebraska. She was Blessed to exit our world peacefully—-in her sleep at home Monday, January 10th following a lengthy deterioration of health due to COPD.
Betty was the 3rd of 4 daughters to May and Ralph DeMoulin. Betty graduated from Hastings High School in the Class of 1958. In 1960, she moved to Lincoln to work as a bookkeeper in the Agronomy Department at the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture.
After about a year of courtship, Betty and Don Heuermann were married in Hastings on December 2, 1961. Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She used to say “dynamite comes in small packages”, and in her case, that was certainly true. She was always the life of the party and unafraid to speak her mind.
Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother, her father and mother in-law, two sisters, two brothers in-law, one sister in-law and several uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends. She’s together with them again, and she’s certain to have been welcomed home by all of them.
Betty is survived and will be missed tremendously by her loving husband of 60 years, Don; two sons, Terry and Kevin; daughter in-law Kim (Allison); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Debra and brother-in-law Jim; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Shirley) and Robert (Bob); and one sister-in-law, Yong (Bob). She also loved her many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many close friends.
Celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 beginning at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church, 9555 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Lung Association, The National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) or The American Heart Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.