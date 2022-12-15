Hastings, Nebraska, resident Betty Lynn (Silk) Pfeiffer Marr, 84, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Private family burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Juniata United Methodist Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Betty’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.