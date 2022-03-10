Betty Lou (Barnes) McPherson of Omaha, Nebraska passed away March 6, 2022 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. She was 92 years old.
Betty was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Leona Barnes on February 24, 1930.
She is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Kate) Smith and her husband John; son Scott McPherson, M.D., and his wife Kimberly; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by one grandchild.
A Graveside Committal of Ashes will be held in the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere at a later date. The family requests memorials to be sent to Macular Degeneration Research at BrightFocus.org. Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
