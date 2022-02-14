Harvard, Nebraska resident Betty Lou (Modlin) Siemoneit, 90, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. with family present Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Harvard House Assisted Living, 400 East 7th Street, Harvard, NE 68944. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty Lou was born September 4, 1931, in Omaha, NE to Raymond and Bertha Agnes (Tetley) Modlin. She graduated from Omaha South High School in 1949. She married Ervin August Siemoneit on April 15, 1951, in Omaha. Betty Lou and Ervin moved to Kearney then relocated to Hastings in 1957. In 1978 they moved to Heartwell where they lived for 34 years then moved back to Hastings in 2012. She spent roughly 60 years in League Bowling and made many friends during that time. She LOVED the Nebraska Cornhuskers and spending time with her four children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Hastings Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 592 where she loved playing 4-point pitch and she enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Ervin R. & Barbara Siemoneit of Trophy Club, TX; Shirley I. & Ronald Maul of Hastings, Sandra K. Siemoneit of Hastings, Linda A. & Kevin Holsten of Oshkosh, WI; niece, Patty McKimmey of Kenesaw; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Leach of Sidney.
