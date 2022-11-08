Betty Mae (Preston) Hall, 83, Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Heritage of Red Cloud in Red Cloud, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell. Memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Woman or Campbell Legion Auxiliary.
Betty was born on July 31, 1939, to Riley and Ida Preston in Driftwood, Texas. She lived in Round Rock, Texas, in a children’s home until she was 13 due to her parent’s divorce.
She then went to live with her foster family with her brother until graduating High School in Llano, Texas, in 1957.
She started college where she met Lamoine Hall. They were married on January 4, 1958, at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell. They moved back to Nebraska and farmed south of Campbell for 62 years.
Lamoine and Betty became winter Texans after retiring. They traveled for 22 years.
Betty was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Woman, Extension Club and the Campbell Legion Auxiliary. She was very active in her church and community.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lamoine Hall, Campbell; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike (Brenda) Hall, Blue Hill, NE; two daughters and son-in-law, Patsy Diane Hall, Hastings, NE, and Linda (Rollie) Williams, Campbell; one sister-in-law, Elna Preston, Llano, Texas; eight grandchildren, Amber (Rob) Smart, Shannon Hall, Tanya (Derek) Wayne, Kalin (Matt) Foster, Victoria (Cody) Bures, Riley Hall, Skylar Hall, Dillion (Mallory) Hall; 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Harold Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.