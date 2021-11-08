Betty M. Hegwood, 71, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home in Sutton, Nebraska.
Private family service to be held. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Betty was born January 11, 1950, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of Otto and Thelma Krueger. She graduated from Zion Lutheran in Hastings. Betty married Ken Hegwood; they later separated. Betty worked for Epco Boat Factory and Allen’s Pharmacy. She enjoyed puzzles and reading.
Betty is survived by her children, Jade Kenton and Kerrie Schoenefeld; grandchildren, Megan Fisher, Adrienne Chamberlin, and Katelin Kenton; and great-grandchildren, Cyrus Fisher, Gavin Fisher, Sophia Kenton, and Gabby Chamberlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Vernon Krueger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.