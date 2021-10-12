Mankato, Kansas resident Betty May, 90, passed aways Friday, October 8, 2021 in Mankato.
Memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Makato. Memorials may be made to Jewell County Food Pantry or American Cancer Society.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.