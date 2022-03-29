Hastings, Nebraska resident Betty Ola St. John, 92, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be held at the Randall Cemetery in Randall, KS. Book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Betty’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born April 11, 1929 in Randall, KS to Marsden & Elsie (Taylor) Leinberger. She graduated from Randall High School and married Robert St. John on March 29, 1947 in Randall, KS; he preceded her in death on December 18, 2004. She owned B & B Café with her husband where she was also a cook. Betty was a member of the Auxiliary Women's Club in Randall, KS. She loved playing cards and never passed up a game of pitch.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert St. John; and daughter, Lynette Miller.
Survivors include her sons & spouse, Randy St. John of Lincoln, Steve & Lisa St. John of Hastings, Tony St. John of Hutchinson, KS, Shannon St. John of Beloit, KS; daughter & spouse, Bonnie & Jim Wach of Hansen; grandchildren, Blaine Miller (Jara), Brenna Mannell (Brendon), Corey St. John (Brandy), Casey St. John (Samantha), April Wach, Katie Weidner (Lawerence), Joseph St. John; 14 great-grandchildren; nephew, Kenneth Gene Leinberger.
