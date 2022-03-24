Hastings, Nebraska resident Betty Ola St. John, 92, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be held at the Randall Cemetery in Randall, KS. Book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Betty’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
