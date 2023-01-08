Betty R. Keenan

Former Sutton, Nebraska, resident Betty R. Keenan, 88, was born to eternal life Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, January 13, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island, NE.