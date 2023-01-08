Former Sutton, Nebraska, resident Betty R. Keenan, 88, was born to eternal life Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, January 13, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island, NE.
In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Legacy Square Long Term Care in Henderson, NE, or the Sutton American Legion.
Betty was born April 30, 1934, in Hastings, NE, to Albert W. and Hattie L. (Forster) Wright.
She has one brother, Donald Wright and wife, Shirley, of Kearney, NE; and nephew, Kevin Wright and wife, Shelly, of Hastings.
Betty received her education at Hastings High School, graduating in 1952. She furthered her education at Mid-Plains Community college in North Platte, NE, receiving her CNA degree.
Betty was married to Wayne Roos in 1954 with the blessings of two children: Karla Roos Miles of Lincoln, NE, and the late Monty Roos and his soul mate, Deb Farr of North Platte.
Her husband, Wayne, passed away of Polio in 1956. Betty then married the late Francis C Keenan in 1958, where they were blessed with five children: the late John Keenan, Tom Keenan and wife, Jacque, of Henderson, NE., the late Patrick Keenan, Joe Keenan and wife, Jerri, of Grafton, NE, and Betty “Genie” Nuss and husband, Joel, of Sutton.
Betty was blessed with fourteen grandchildren: Jill Miles, Justin Miles, Sam Roos, Nathan Roos, Kyle Roos, Ross Keenan, Colton Keenan, Megan Leaming, Katy Leshman, Danielle Keenan, Tyler Keenan, Nicole Keenan, Kayla Nuss, Kaleigh Nuss; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of the Jobs daughter in Hastings and the Sutton Woman’s Auxiliary and was an active member in the Sutton Bowling league.
Betty and her mother, Hattie, loved to travel and drove all over the United States and Canada.
Betty and Hattie loved to take their children every year on a two-week primitive camping trip, lots of scenery, and lots of rocks that made it back to Nebraska that were used for multiple purposes to heat our tents at night, we saw a lot of wildlife along the routes, we all learned how to communicate with the bears. From all our travels… all of us kids have gained from Mom and Grandma…. Travel, travel and travel…. Never wait… go now and enjoy the ride. Betty was never lost for words, she would talk to everybody and anybody, she loved to meet new people. Betty loved her music and loved to dance.
Betty is survived by her brother, Don Wright; children, Karla Miles, Tom Keenan, Joe Keenan and Betty (Genie) Nuss.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Hattie Wright; sons, Monty Roos, John Keenan, and Patrick Keenan.
