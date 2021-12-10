Beverly A. Maxon, the daughter of Benita (Lauder) and Elden Boh, was born May 9, 1939 at Denver, Colorado. She departed this life on December 6, 2021 in Hastings, Nebraska at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 17 days.
Beverly was raised in the Denver area and received her formal education attending schools there. Beverly was employed for a period of time in Englewood, CO as a bank supervisor. In 1977, she left Colorado and moved to Cowles, NE to make her home until later moving to Hastings.
She opened Village Encounters, a ceramic shop which she operated for many years in Hastings. She additionally built her own web page and taught painting classes on the internet. Her creative talents extended to her numerous hobbies including painting, sewing and craft work. In her leisure time she also enjoyed gardening and canning. Beverly’s personality was expressed in her quick smile that will be remembered by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James Maxon on April 6, 2017; her parents; a son, Lyndon Cannady; her daughter, Margaret Maxon, and a sister, Carol Boh.
Surviving are her sons, James (Colleen) Cannady of Hastings, and Robert (Anna) Cannady of Colorado; a daughter, Mickey Gee of Florida; a sister, Sue (Gary) Alldredge of Colorado; brother, Elden (Nancy) Boh of Arizona; an aunt, Betty Lou of Colorado; her grandchildren: Anngie Cannady, Larina Ballheim, Dan Moreno, Trisha and Thomas Roudebush-Torske, Charlotte & McCabe Topham, Nathan Cannady, Marsha Cannady, Justin & Jessica Cannady, Sarah Kort, James Gee and Cindy Gee; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Family interment services will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.
