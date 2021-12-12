Hastings, Nebraska, resident Beverly A. Whitlock Troxel, 80, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Private family services will be at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Beverly was born October 30, 1941, in San Angelo, Texas, to Lloyd and Maebell (Welch) Matheny.
She married James O. Whitlock. They later divorced. Beverly married Jerry Troxel on October 20, 1979. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2018.
She was a cook at the Wissahickon Inn in Redlands, California. Beverly enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren and painting.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Troxel; ex-husband, James O. Whitlock; and granddaughter, Carla.
Survivors include children, Julie and Barney Spade of Romeo, Michigan, James and Cindy Whitlock of Visalia, California, and John and Melany Whitlock of Hastings; stepchildren, Tamie and Greg Ring of Lincoln, Scott and Dara Troxel of Fairbury, and Jerry and Dawn Troxel Jr. of Fairbury; 24 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.